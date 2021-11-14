Punjab BJP leaders to meet PM Modi in Delhi; likely to discuss assembly polls, farmers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab BJP leaders to meet PM Modi in Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday, informed the party sources.

"Many important issues like farmers' protest, upcoming assembly polls and Kartarpur Corridor are likely to be discussed in the meeting," sources said.

According to sources, BJP Punjab President Ashwani Kumar Sharma, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and National Executive member Harjeet Singh Grewal will attend this meeting.

Earlier on November 7, Ashwani Sharma said that the party will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Punjab is slated to go to the Assembly polls in 2022.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

