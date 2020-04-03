Pune Police registers FIR against 10 Tablighi Jamaat followers for fleeing home quarantine

Image Source : AP Tablighi Jamaat followers found in the premises of Markaz being taken away on a bus this week (representational image)

The Pune Police on Friday registered an FIR against 10 people who on Friday fled the home quarantine that had been placed under on April 1. News agency ANI reported that all 10 people, all residents of Shirur town, are followers of the Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat, which was behind the controversial religious gathering last month that has emerged as a coronavirus infection hotspot in the country.

"They were put under home quarantine by the administration on April 1 as a precautionary measure. All of them belong to Tablighi Jamaat but they didn't attend the event in Delhi. It's suspected that they've moved to Delhi, so information has been shared with Delhi Police," Pune Police officials were quoted as saying by the news agency.

Till April 2, a total of 9,000 people with contact history with members of the Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin congregation had been identified and sent to quarantine. The home ministry has informed that 1,306 of the 9,000 identified people were foreigners, the remaining being Indian nationals.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra recorded 335 positive cases of coronavirus, including 16 deaths. Overall, 2,301 cases of infections have been recorded in India, including 56 deaths.

