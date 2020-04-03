411 infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu now; 364 attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 411 on Friday, authorities said. It has been further disclosed that 364 of the 411 infected persons had attended the controversial gathering held at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi last month, which had been organised by the Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat.

As many as 102 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. Of the 3,684 samples sent for testing so far, 411 have tested positive for the deadly virus while 2,789 were negative he said in a tweet.

This is the third straight day the state has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 309 positive cases, resulting in one death. The new figures are expected to be reflected in the government tally soon.

Nationwide, a total of 2,301 cases have been reported, which includes 56 people who have succumbed to the virus.

(with PTI inputs)

