647 COVID-19 infections connected with Tabligh, misbehaviour with doctors concerning: Health Ministry official

647 COVID-19 infection connected with Tabligh, misbehaviour with doctors concerning: Health Ministry official

Union Health Ministry on Friday said that 647 of the new infections found in past two days were linked to Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry also expressed concern about the misbehaviour of some Tabligh members with doctors and nurses. Agarwal further said that coronavirus cases connected with Tabligh have been reported from 14 states across the country. Agarwal was addressing press conference with Dr RR Gangakhedkar, Chief Epidemiologist of ICMR and and Punya Salila Srivastatava, Joint Secretary of Home Ministry.

There have been several reports of coronavirus positive members of Tabligh-e-Jamaat misbehaving with health staff of hospitals. Uttar Pradesh government has also threatened to invoke National Security Act against such individuals.

"From yesterday till today 336 additional cases of COVID-19 have come before us. Total confirmed cases are 2301 and 56 deaths have been reported," said Lav Agarwal, during the press conference. He added that 2 of the 56 deaths were reported yesterday.

