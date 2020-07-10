Image Source : PTI Lockdown announced in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad for 10 days starting July 13

COVID-19 hit Pune and neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad will undergo complete lockdown for a period of 10 days starting July 13. The lockdown will also be inflicted in some parts of rural Pune.

Only essential shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open.

"Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open," ANI quoted Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar as saying.

22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector.

With over 33,000 COVID-19 cases, Pune is closing in on 1,000 deaths. The city is also struggling with the recovery rate as only 15,000 of these patients have recovered keeping the rate of recovery well below 50 per cent.

Maharashtra has been India's worst impacted state with COVID-19. As per latest figures, Maharashtra has over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases and close to 10,000 deaths.

