Image Source : ANI PHOTO 4 dead in bus accident at Pune-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra

At least four people were killed, while 30 others were injured in a bus accident in Maharashtra on Monday. The accident was reported from on old Pune-Mumbai highway, near Bhor Ghat.

According to news agency ANI, the driver of the bus had lost control of the vehicle after which the accident occurred.

Also Read | 21 passengers injured as two buses collide in Thane

Also Read | 2 killed as bus runs over family sleeping on footpath in UP