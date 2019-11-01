Image Source : PTI 21 passengers injured as two buses collide

At least 21 passengers travelling in a state-run bus were injured, two of them seriously, after another bus collided with it at Murbad in the district on Thursday night, police said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a private bus around 8.30 pm, police said.

The injured driver of the MSRTC bus and others were admitted to a hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment, police said.

