Friday, November 01, 2019
     
21 passengers injured as two buses collide

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a private bus around 8.30 pm, police said.

PTI PTI
Thane Published on: November 01, 2019 6:28 IST

Image Source : PTI



At least 21 passengers travelling in a state-run bus were injured, two of them seriously, after another bus collided with it at Murbad in the district on Thursday night, police said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a private bus around 8.30 pm, police said.

The injured driver of the MSRTC bus and others were admitted to a hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment, police said.

