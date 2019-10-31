Image Source : PTI 2 killed as bus runs over family sleeping on footpath in UP

Two children of a family were killed and some others injured after a speeding bus ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath in Uttar Pradesh's capital on Thursday night, police said.

Circle officer (CO), Swatantra Singh said, "The private bus was coming from New Delhi and as it reached Lucknow en route to Faizabad, the driver suddenly lost control over the vehicle and ran over a family before ramming into a divider, that led to the death of two children."

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the bodies were sent for post mortem, police added.

ALSO READ | 3 killed, 6 injured in Diwali-related incidents in Odisha

ALSO READ | Delhi reported over 200 fire incidents on Diwali this year