3 killed, 6 injured in Diwali-related incidents in Odisha.

At least three persons have been killed and six others injured in Diwali-related incidents across Odisha, police said.

A person was hacked to death in Bhubaneswar allegedly for bursting fireworks while another person was charred to death in Keonjhar district in a blaze triggered by firecrackers on Sunday night, a police officer said.

Another person was electrocuted to death while he was decorating his residence on the occasion of Diwali, the officer said.

"Amaresh Nayak and his friends were bursting firecrackers at Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar when a group of youngsters prevented them from doing so.

"The altercation snowballed into a clash and Nayak was critically injured in the incident. Doctors at a hospital here declared him brought dead," he said.

Sukhadev Monda, a government employee, was charred to death after firecrackers landed on his house at Sadha Chhak in Keonjhar district, the officer said.

Monda, who worked as a clerk at Anandapur Tehsil office, was sleeping at his residence during the incident, he said.

Prakash Chandra Ojha came in contact with a live wire while fixing decorative lights at his residence in Bhadrak district and died on the way to the hospital, the officer said.

Meanwhile, four children were injured while burning firecrackers in Bhadrak district.

Also, one person sustained burn injuries due to a blaze caused by a lamp lit in his shop in Ganjam district while a youth was injured while bursting fireworks in Sundargarh district, the officer added.

