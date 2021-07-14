Pune: Bride booked for not wearing mask during wedding photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bride booked for not wearing mask during wedding photoshoot

A bride in Pune was registered for sitting on the bonnet of a car without a face mask and violating COVID-19 protocols for a wedding photoshoot. As per the police, cases have also been registered against the driver of the car, the cameraman and others who participated in the photoshoot. The camera used for the shoot has also been seized.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Dive Ghat area of Pune city. The video of the photoshoot had gone viral on social media.

The Police have booked all the accused under sections 269, 188, 279, 107, 336, 34 of the IPC, along with other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID management act and the Motor vehicle act.

While COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have decreased considerably, earlier this year, it was one of the worst COVID-hit states in the country. The second wave had peaked in April with over 67,000 cases in a single day.

The state's lockdown restrictions have been reduced in light of the decreasing cases, but people still have to wear masks and maintaining social distance in public.

As per the state health department, 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645. The death toll stands at 1,26,220.

