Crowds without masks in hill stations matter of concern: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concerns over crowds gathering in hill stations and violating of Covid norms. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation with the Chief Minister of North-East states, he said that there is need to work together to stop the third wave and called for ramping up the vaccination.

"It is a matter of concern that people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and market places," the Prime Minister said.

"To combat the possible third wave of Covid-19, we need to continue to accelerate the vaccination process," he added.

He told Chief Ministers that stricter steps are needed at micro-level to check virus spread as he called for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones. He also asked the Chief Ministers to stay alert and act fast to check further spread of the virus.

"Further impetus needed on vaccination in areas with higher risk of COVID-19 virus spread: PM Modi tells CMs of eight North-East states.

The northeastern states have witnessed a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, despite a decrease in the number of cases across India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that around 80% of the Covid-19 cases in India at the moment are being witnessed from 90 districts. As many as 14 of them are from the northeast.

Today's meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

