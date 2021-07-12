Follow us on Image Source : PTI (EDITED/FILE) Australian MP Craig Kelly lauds Yogi Adityanath for Covid-19 management

Australian MP Craig Kelly has heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the works during the second wave pandemic. Lauding the leadership of Adityanath, he said that the Uttar Pradesh administration effectively provided ‘Ivermectin’ to the people of the state.

Kelly went on to ask Adityanath to take over leadership in Australia so that he can release Ivermectin and "sort out the mess that state premiers in Australia have created".

"The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created," he tweeted.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had praised the Uttar Pradesh government's model of surveillance, tracing, and testing of COVID-19 patients.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government had distributed Ivermectin as a preventive measure to people who came in contact with Covid patients and health workers. It also provided other medicines and oxygen cylinders to the patients. The government also launched a free ration scheme and provided cash support to the people of the state.

Uttar Pradesh's daily tally of Covid-19 cases have been on the downswing. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases in the state. It recorded a total of 100 cases and 183 recoveries and four deaths on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.6 per cent.

