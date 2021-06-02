3.32 lakh testing in 24 hours: 'Yogi Model' in focus as active cases fall below 30,000; recovery at 97%

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Pargani Bangar village in Kanpur.

The T3 model (Test-Trace-Treat) of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to deal with the Covid-19 second wave has yielded positive results. The state's active caseload fell below 30,000 for the first time in two months. According to the government data, there are 28,000 active cases in the state and the recovery rate has jumped to 97.1 per cent.

The state recorded 1,500 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, registering a decline of 95 per cent from its peak in April.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, has also become the first state to conduct as many as 3.32 lakh Covid tests in a single day, the highest in the country. Overall, the state has conducted more than 5 crore tests.

CM Adityanath who recently recovered from Covid is personally visiting hospitals and villages to review the healthcare facilities and passing necessary orders. He had asked the government officials to follow the '3T' formula of tracing, testing and treatment to tackle a rise in cases in both urban and rural areas.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst-affected states in the second wave of Covid, registering over 30,000 fresh cases daily. However, the government's alertness with bold decisions and swift measures helped to contain the spread of infection.

The state government had last week said that the successive lockdowns have helped in flattening the Covid curve and extended the restrictions till June 7. However, the government has eased rules to allow businesses to open in districts where cases are less than 600.

Additionaly, the Adityanath government is providing free ration to nearly 15 crore people of the state and Rs 1,000 as financial aid to lakhs of daily wage earners whose livelihoods have been hit by the pandemic. Besides, the government is also providing free Covid vaccines to all.

