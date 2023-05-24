WATCH | Speeding truck loses balance, ramps into CRPF bunker on highway in J&K's Awantipora; 2 injured

Follow us on Truck slips on runway, hits CRPF bunker

J&K: A high-speed driven cargo truck lost control and hit a CRPF bunker vehicle of 130 battalion on Wednesday around 5:45 hours in Awantipora, Pulwama.

The CRPF soldiers were deployed for 24x7 check-point duties as part of their ROP (Road Opening Party) duties which have been entrusted to them by the Centre.

As CRPF soldiers were performing their duty, a speeding truck slipped, lost control and rammed into a bunker vehicle of CRPF which was parked on the roadside.

Fortunately, despite the massive accident, two CRPF personnel who were seated in the bunker received minor injuries. Both were assisted with first aid and are stable.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing a high-speeding truck losing control and skids on the road as it was raining. The truck hit the CRPF bunker in which two personnel were injured.

