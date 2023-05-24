Follow us on Image Source : ANI G20 delegates visit Srinagar's Polo View Market during their visit to Kashmir for the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting.

G20 J&K: Amid the ongoing G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the delegates on Wednesday were seen taking a tour of Srinagar's Polo View Market. The delegates representing various countries are in the valley to attend the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting.

Speaking to the media, Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India said, "Tourists from around the world should visit Kashmir."

Prior to this, the delegates enjoyed a session of golf and visited the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials said.

In the morning, the delegates took part in a yoga session held in the lawns of a luxury hotel where they are staying.

The officials said the delegates and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).

They then visited Nishat -- the famed 12 terraced Mughal garden -- on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hosted a lunch for the delegates of the meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

