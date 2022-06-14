Prophet row: 337 arrested from across UP over violence; 13 FIRs registered so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Security personnel keep vigil after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Mohammad

Prophet row: The Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested a total of 337 people from various districts of the state, in connection with the June 10 violence. According to the police, the arrests have been made till 7 am on Tuesday.

The total 33 arrests from UP include 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, six from Aligarh, and five from Jalaun.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "337 accused arrested till 7 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10. This includes 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, six from Aligarh, and five from Jalaun."

Kumar further said that 13 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the Friday violence.

Uttar Pradesh violence

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters.

Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj. A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over the controversial statements.

Meanwhile, a day after the violence, the UP government conducted a demolition drive at the "illegal properties" of two "masterminds" of the violent protest.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other states also witnessed massive protests against controversial remarks.

(With inputs from ANI)

