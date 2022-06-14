Prophet row: Calcutta HC tells Bengal govt to call in central forces if police fail to control situation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Expressing hope that the West Bengal government will take necessary steps to ensure that no untoward incident takes place over protests against controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokespersons, Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state authorities to call in central forces if the local police fail to control the situation in any place.

The court directed the West Bengal government to file a status report on the situation on June 15 on a prayer to do so by the advocate general representing the state.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava expressed hope that the state authorities will take all possible steps to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and peace is maintained.

"In case, the state police are unable to control the situation at any place then state authorities will take immediate steps to call in the central forces," the court directed.

Petitions were moved before the high court seeking deployment of Army in view of violent protests in Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts against controversial comments by sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

One of the five petitioners prayed before the division bench for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the protests, claiming that arson and ransacking of public and private properties were affecting national integrity.

The petitioners, claiming that National Highway 16 was blocked for several hours on June 9 at Ankurhati in Howrah district, alleged that there was complete failure on the part of the state police in responding to the situation.

Alleging that houses and shops were ransacked by an unruly mob, one of the petitioners gave a list of the names of those whose establishments or vehicles were damaged, apart from a BJP party office at Raghudebpur in Howrah district.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on June 15.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee opposed the prayers claiming that apart from one incident of damage to a passenger train at Bethuadahari in Nadia, there has been no violent protests reported in the state in nearly 36 hours.

He also stated before the bench that 214 people have been arrested and that prohibitory orders were imposed apart from temporary suspension of internet services in affected places.

Mookherjee further claimed that the protests, which have also happened in several states, have taken the authorities by surprise.

Asking the AG whether the cost of damage to property will be recovered from the accused, the bench observed that damage to public property must not take place since these are made with great effort.

