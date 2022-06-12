Prophet row: 'Illegally constructed' house of Prayagraj violence alleged mastermind demolished

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bulldozer being used to demolish the illegally constructed residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly the key conspirator of violent protests against now-suspended BJP leaders remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Prayagraj.

Highlights House of the alleged conspirator of Prayagraj violence was demolished by the district authorities

According to the Prayagraj authorities, the house was Illegally constructed

Bulldozers were used for action by the Prayagraj Development Authority under the ambit of law

Prophet remarks row: Demolition drive at the illegally constructed residence of the alleged mastermind of Prayagraj violence Javed Ahmed continued on Sunday. The violence took place against Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Bulldozers were used for action in Prayagraj by the Prayagraj Development Authority under the ambit of law and presence of heavy police, informed Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law &Order, UP Police.

The development comes a day after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

"Javed Ahmad's house -- JK Ashiyana -- is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and the demolition commenced around 1 pm," a senior PDA official said.

"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," he said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "In the morning, some of Javed Ahmad's family members collected a few of their belongings and left the place through the back door. As of now, no one is inside the house."

He said three machines, including two JCBs, were used for the demolition. The area around the house was cordoned-off before the demolition began, Singh added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said the estimated value of Ahmad's house, which was demolished as per rules, is Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, around 306 people have been arrested in relation to the incidents of June 10, UP Police informed.

Around 13 cops who were injured in the clashes are being treated. The situation is normal across the state. Social media is being monitored as well: Prashant Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur Development Authority sealed a property of Hazi Washi who used to fund main accused of Kanpur clashes Hayat Jaffar Hashmi. Moreover, the involvement of two builders Salim & HS Malik is also under probe.

The authority has sealed 3 buildings related to them in Chaman Ganj and Becon Ganj area, Kanpur Police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

