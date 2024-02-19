Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra discharged from hospital after treatment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital, has been discharged after treatment, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

As per reports, the Congress general secretary was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital on February 16 after complaining of dehydration and stomach infection.

Priyanka Gandhi skips Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP's Chandauli

Due to ill health, she was not able to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on February 16. Taking to Twitter, she announced that she had fallen ill and would join the Yatra once she is better.

"I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh through Varanasi on February 16 and then reached Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj, and Pratapgarh.

The yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21. It will enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. Subsequently, it will reach Jhansi via Kanpur and Hamirpur, after which it would enter Madhya Pradesh the same day. The yatra was earlier scheduled to remain in Uttar Pradesh till February 26.

According to the website of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the hybrid bus-foot march was earlier scheduled to reach Bareilly from Lucknow. It would have then gone to Aligarh and Agra before entering Rajasthan.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi admitted to hospital due to ill health, to skip Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP's Chandauli

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli