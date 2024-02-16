Priyanka Gandhi admitted to hospital due to ill health, to skip Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP's Chandauli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was admitted to a hospital due to ill health, because of which she would not be able to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli today (February 16). Taking to Twitter, she announced that she has fallen ill and will join the Yatra once she is better.

"I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh, but due to illness I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the journey as soon as I feel better. Till then, I wish all the yatri reaching Chandauli-Banaras, my colleagues and dear brother from Uttar Pradesh who are diligently preparing for the journey," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The yatra will enter the state through Varanasi on February 16 and then reach Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh.

On February 19, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Gauriganj in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. The yatra will reach Raebareli the next day from where it will proceed for Lucknow where Rahul Gandhi and other participants are likely to make a night halt.

Raebareli is the only Lok Sabha seat which is held by the Congress in UP. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the Lok Sabha MP from the constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani. Amethi is the "karmabhoomi" of the Nehru Gandhi family which has sacrificed their lives for Independence, unity and integrity of the country.

The yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21. It will enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. Subsequently, it will reach Jhansi via Kanpur and Hamirpur, after which it would enter Madhya Pradesh the same day. The yatra was earlier scheduled to remain in Uttar Pradesh till February 26.

According to the website of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the hybrid bus-foot march was earlier scheduled to reach Bareilly from Lucknow. It would have then gone to Aligarh and Agra before entering Rajasthan.