Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra-led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on February 16.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is likely to join the yatra in Rae Bareli on February 20. Yadav had said he would join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi Yatra shortened in UP

The Congress has decided to cut short their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh by skipping the western region of the state and saving five days due to board exams. The Yatra was reduced by four days in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the yatra was to last for ten days in UP, now it will stay only six days.

According to the sources, the decision follows indications that Samajwadi Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) may join hands with the BJP for the April-May Lok Sabha elections after Bharat Ratna was conferred on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a prominent Jat leader considered as a messiah of the farmers. Several districts which come under the influence of Chaudhary were removed from the proposed route in UP.

However, Congress said that UP board examinations are starting from February 22 and keeping in mind the interest of the students, the travel days have been reduced. Rahul Gandhi's yatra now will not cover Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Hathras.

New route of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP

The yatra will enter the state through Varanasi on February 16 and then reach Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh.

On February 19, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Gauriganj in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. The yatra will reach Raebareli the next day from where it will proceed for Lucknow where Rahul Gandhi and other participants are likely to make a night halt.

Raebareli is the only Lok Sabha seat which is held by the Congress in UP. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the Lok Sabha MP from the constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani. Amethi is the "karmabhoomi" of the Nehru Gandhi family which has sacrificed their lives for Independence, unity and integrity of the country.

The yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21. It will enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. Subsequently, it will reach Jhansi via Kanpur and Hamirpur, after which it would enter Madhya Pradesh the same day. The yatra was earlier scheduled to remain in Uttar Pradesh till February 26.

According to the website of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the hybrid bus-foot march was earlier scheduled to reach Bareilly from Lucknow. It would have then gone to Aligarh and Agra before entering Rajasthan.

'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

The Yatra, led by the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. It has been planned that the Yatra will cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

The yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. The yatra will move to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Rahul Gandhi will address public gatherings and interact with civil society members and organisations twice a day during the yatra.

