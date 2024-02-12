Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra shortened in UP | Check new route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was reduced by four days in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the yatra was to last for ten days in UP, now it will stay only six days.

According to the sources, the yatra was shortened due to the closeness of RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and BJP as several districts come under the influence of Chaudhary. These districts were removed from the proposed route in UP.

However, Congress says that UP board examinations are starting from February 22 and keeping in mind the interest of the students, the travel days have been reduced.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra now will not cover Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Hathras.

The yatra will be in UP from February 16 to February 21, earlier it was to conclude on 26 February.

Gandhi's yatra will enter UP from Varanasi on February 16 and will go to Bhadohi, Prayagraj, via Pratapgarh. The yatra will reach Amethi on February 19 where Gandhi will hold a meeting in Gauriganj.

On February 20, the Yatra will reach Rae Bareli and Lucknow. After that, it will go to Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jhansi on February 21.

The yatra will go to Madhya Pradesh from Jhansi on February 21.

Yatra resumes in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the yatra resumed in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday after a two-day break. Gandhi offered garland at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Gandhi Chowk and the yatra further proceeded for Kharsia assembly constituency in the district.

A huge crowd of Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the square and followed Gandhi, who was in an open jeep accompanied by state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state party chief Dipak Baij and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant.

The yatra, a mass outreach programme, had entered Raigarh on Thursday from Odisha and after a two-day break it resumed on Sunday afternoon afternoon, a Congress functionary here said.

According to Congress leaders, the yatra will boost the morale of the party workers after the Congress suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the BJP in the state assembly elections held in November last year.

The yatra entered the state at Rengarpali check post in Raigarh district on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Thursday and Gandhi addressed a public meeting there.

