Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: 5 people burnt alive after car rams into bus on Yamuna Expressway

Five people were burnt alive after a car rammed into a bus on Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday.

According to sources, the double-decker bus lost control and collided with the divider on the Yamuna Expressway within the limits of Mahavan area of ​​Mathura.

Meanwhile, a Swift car collided with the bus. Due to the collision, the diesel tank of the bus caught fire. The five persons in the car did not get a chance to get out after it caught fire.

District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) have reached the spot. Efforts are being made to identify the dead.

There were about 50 passengers on the double-decker bus. Some passengers injured in the accident were sent for treatment.

ALSO READ | RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

ALSO READ | Video: First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu as car hits divider, topples multiple times