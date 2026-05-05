Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: From 2021 to 2026, who lost ground, who gained?

Chennai:

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has undergone a major transformation between the 2021 and 2026 Assembly elections. In 2021, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returned to power with a strong mandate, winning 133 seats on its own and 159 along with its alliance comfortably crossing the majority mark.

However, in 2026, the numbers tell a very different story. The DMK alliance has dropped sharply to 73 seats, indicating a significant loss of ground. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance too has struggled, managing only 53 seats.

TVK’s entry reshapes the contest

The biggest game-changer this election has been the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay. In its first major electoral outing, TVK delivered a stunning performance by winning 110 seats, emerging as the single largest party. With nearly 35% vote share, the party came very close to the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay himself secured victories from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, marking a strong political debut.

Major setbacks for DMK leadership

The election proved particularly tough for the DMK leadership. Out of 32 ministers who contested, 15 lost their seats while only 17 managed to retain them. One of the most significant upsets was the defeat of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Kolathur, where he lost to TVK’s V.S. Babu. Several senior ministers, including key faces in the cabinet, were also unseated many by TVK candidates.

Despite the setbacks, DMK did manage to hold on to certain pockets of support. Some leaders secured comfortable victories, while a few constituencies witnessed extremely close contests.

AIADMK struggles to regain ground

The AIADMK, which was the main opposition after 2021, has not been able to significantly improve its position. With 53 seats, the party remains relevant but far from challenging for power.

A shift beyond Dravidian politics

The 2026 election marks a clear departure from Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-party dominance. The emergence of TVK has turned the contest into a three-cornered battle, fundamentally reshaping the state’s political dynamics.

With TVK now at the centre of power discussions, attention shifts to the next steps whether the party seeks alliances, accepts outside support, or attempts to form the government independently.