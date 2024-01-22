Video: First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu as car hits divider, topples multiple times

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Car hits divider, topples multiple times on Atal Setu in Mumbai

Mumbai: A car on the newly launched Atal Setu in Mumbai met with an accident when it toppled several times after hitting the divider.

According to reports, there were five passengers in the car including two 11-year-old children and two women.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It's the first accident on the newly launched over 21-km long sea bridge in Mumbai called Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The bridge was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12.

The car, which was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai, lost the balance midway and hit the divider.

It toppled multiple times and skipped on the road before getting stopped. Thankfully it didn't hit any other vehicle on the flyover.

