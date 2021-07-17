Priyanka Gandhi in UP: Congress leader to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, to meet SP worker Anita Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi in UP: Congress leader to visit Lakhimpur Khiri, to meet SP worker Anita Yadav

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a two-day visit and is all set to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district today to meet SP worker Anita Yadav, who was allegedly manhandled by BJP workers and her saree was pulled when she went to file nominations for block panchayat polls.

On Friday, Gandhi began her 2-day visit with a silent protest before a Mahatma Gandhi statue against the BJP government in the state.

The party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge reached Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the afternoon and moved in a procession through the main roads of the state capital to the Hazratganj GPO Park Gandhi statue and garlanded it.

Priyanka Gandhi will also meet the block Congress presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday, the second day of her tour, and hold a meeting with the office-bearers of the 'Berozgar Manch', a body representing the unemployed.

She will also hold a meeting with former MPs, ex-MLAs, former district and city presidents and former heads of frontal organisations and departments and members of zila panchayats and blockheads. She is scheduled to return to Delhi Saturday evening.

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Uttar Pradesh comes as it prepares for the Assembly polls early next year. She faces an uphill task of reviving the party to a position of strength in the politically crucial state where the Congress was relegated to margins in the 2017 polls, swept by the BJP.

ALSO READ: Manhandling of Samajwadi Party woman worker in Lakhimpur: NCW takes suo motu cognizance

Latest India News