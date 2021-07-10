Manhandling of Samajwadi Party woman worker in Lakhimpur: NCW takes suo motu cognizance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV At least six police officers have been arrested

Taking suo motu cognizance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with and her saree was pulled in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Uttar Pradesh Police to immediately intervene in the matter.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to immediately intervene in the matter and take strict action against the men.

At least six police officers — Circle Officer, two Inspectors, and three Sub-Inspectors — have been suspended in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh after a video showed two men manhandling a Samajwadi Party worker and yanking her sari during the filing of nominations for block panchayat polls.

ALSO READ: 6 UP policemen suspended over manhandling of Samajwadi Party woman worker

In the disturbing video which went viral on social media, the woman is seen running from men who first grabbed her and then yanked her saree during the block panchayat polls. She was trying to enter a nomination center when she was attacked by men from a rival party.

The men also snatched the candidate's nomination papers to stop her from filing them in time. According to the police, the men were trying to ensure their candidate would be elected unopposed.

Clashes were reported from more than a dozen places during the filing of nominations on Saturday for the posts of 825 block pramukhs or local panchayat heads.

Latest India News