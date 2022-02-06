Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar

A 2-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on Feb 6 and 7.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2022 14:52 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE).

PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar. 

Highlights

  • PM Narendra Modi said that he'll be visiting Mumbai today
  • He will leave for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Mangeshkar
  • A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on Feb 6 and 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.

"Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," Modi tweeted.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.

The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

ALSO READ: RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Rare pictures of 'Nightingale of India' that are truly prized possessions

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar's legacy, how she got her name? Exploring roots of Hindi cinema's first music family

 

