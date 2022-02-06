Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.

"Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," Modi tweeted.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.

The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

