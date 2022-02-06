PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar. 

Highlights
- PM Narendra Modi said that he'll be visiting Mumbai today
- He will leave for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Mangeshkar
- A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on Feb 6 and 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.
"Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," Modi tweeted.
A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.
The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.
