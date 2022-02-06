Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Rare pictures of 'Nightingale of India' that are truly prized possessions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA_MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar

Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath on Sunday (February 6) after being admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after testing Covid positive earlier last month. The singer who is also known as the 'Nightingale of India' was born in 1929 and her first song 'Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari' came in the year 1942. Lata Mangeshkar is the eldest sister amongst three sisters Meena Kadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

She mesmerized millions of her fans in India and around the world with her golden voice in a career span of around seven decades. Starting her career in 1942 with songs in Marathi, Lata's first Hindi song was 'Paa lagoon kar jori' for Vasant Joglekar's movie 'Aap Ki Seva Mein' in 1946. Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Lata her first major break with the song 'Dil mera toda' in 'Majboor' and rest is history.

Lata went on to record songs for over 1,000 Bollywood movies and has sung in more than 36 regional Indian languages. The singer has lent her voice to some of the most popular and evergreen songs in film history including 'Pyar kiya to darna kya' from 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Aaja re pardesi' from 'Madhumati' and 'Bahon mein chale aao' from 'Anamika' among hundred others.

The legendary singer despite being at the age of 92 was quite active on social media where she kept on sharing various old pictures of herself and others. Let's have a look at some of the rare photos of the singer.

Rest In Peace, Lata Mangeshkar!

