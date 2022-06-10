Presidential Election: A peek into perks and privileges of being the first citizen of India

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Camel-mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important offices and the presidential palace in New Delhi.

Presidential Election : The election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor. President Kovind's term ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

The President of India is the head of the executive and also the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Being the first citizen of the world's largest democracy is not just prestigious, but the position comes with a host of perks and privileges.

Here’s a peek at some of the perks of the Indian president

World’s largest Presidential Palace

Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President of the world’s largest democracy stands on a 330-acre estate. It has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area. Painstaking efforts of thousands of labourers including masons, carpenters, artists, carvers, and cutters saw the completion of this masterwork in the year 1929.

Head of state

The Indian constitution provides for all the executive action or the conduct of the business of the Government of India to be taken in the name of the President. Accordingly, all the shareholdings of the central government are in the name of the President or his nominees in the establishment.

Retirement benefits

Ex-presidents are eligible for government accommodation and are entitled to a hefty pension. The annual pension of a retired president is ₹ 75,000. Besides this, he is also eligible to get office expenses up to Rs 60,000 per annum.

Air India One

Air India One-B777 is the call sign for the VVIP aircraft used by the president of India, vice president and prime minister. The aircraft has state-of-the-art interiors and is fuel-efficient. It's equipped with an advanced communication system. The highly advanced aircraft is capable of countering missile threats with its own missile defence system.

Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard

The presidential state car is considered the safest car in the country. Not only its doors are armoured-plated, they also form a 100% seal when closed in order to protect the occupants in the event of a bomb, explosives or other chemical attacks. The President’s motorcade comprises of several other vehicles other than his Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard which also includes elite President's Bodyguard, the oldest regiment of the Indian Army.

President's Bodyguard (PBG)

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. The primary role of PBG is to escort and protect the President of India. The Regiment carries out ceremonial duties for the President. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

Salary

The salary of the President of India is Rs. 5 lakh/month. Besides the monthly salary, the President of India also gets several allowances. President Kovind also pays about ₹ 2.75 lakh in taxes.

Presidential Retreats

The Retreat Building, Mashobra, Shimla: Located at the hill top of the Mashobra, the President visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts to that place during stay in The Retreat. Thousand feet higher than the Shimla Ridge Top, The Retreat is located in a picturesque surrounding. The architectural pattern and the natural beauty of the place have made The Retreat a tourist attraction in Shimla. The redeeming feature of this building is that it is purely a wooden structure with dajji wall construction. Originally constructed in 1850, this building has a plinth area of 10,628 sq. ft.

Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Hyderabad: Located at Bolarum and constructed during 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. It also has a Dining Hall, Cinema Hall, Darbar Hall, Morning room, Dining room etc. The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from this Nilayam

Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces

The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

First Citizen of India

The President of India is known as the first citizen of India because he or she represents our country. The President is the constitutional head of the country. All executive decisions are taken in his name. The Prime Minister is appointed by the President, who also appoints other ministers on the advice of the Prime Minister.

