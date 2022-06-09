Presidential election will be held on July 18; counting of votes, if needed, on July 21

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The EC announced the dates in a press conference on Thursday.

Highlights The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24

An election for next President must be held before the tenure of incumbent ends

A president is elected by members of electoral college comprising elected members of both houses

Presidential Election 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said the presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21. The EC announced the date on Thursday while addressing a press conference. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24th July: Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India.

The Election Commission said that 4,809 members of the electoral college, comprising MPs and MLAs, are set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that Kovind's term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that.

Addressing a press conference, he said the notification for the poll will be issued on June 15, and June 29 will be the last date for filing nominations. So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post.

As per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent's term.

The election commissioner added: "The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote."

How the President of India is elected?

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election. In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Latest India News