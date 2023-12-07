President accepts resignations of Tomar and Patel, Arjun Munda becomes new agriculture minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday announced additional charges of Agriculture Ministry, MoS in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, MoS Jal Shakti and MoS Tribal Affairs to existing cabinet ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

According to the notification, Union minister Arjun Munda has been assigned additional charges of Agriculture Ministry, Minister of State (MoS) Shobha Karandlaje assigned additional charge of MoS in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar assigned additional charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti and Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in its communique informed, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed the following":

Arjun Munda, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios.

Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

