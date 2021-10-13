Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans at Drass

On October 15, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with the officers and jawans.

New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 19:02 IST
President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans at Drass

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14-15, where he will celebrate Dussehra with army jawans in Drass. "On October 14, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at the Sindhu Ghat in Leh. He will also interact with the troops at Udhampur in the evening," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Wednesday.

On October 15, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with the officers and jawans, it added.

