President election, monsoon session strategy: BJP's big dinner meet for all MPs on July 16

President Election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be hosting a dinner meet for all its MPs on July 16 in New Delhi to deliberate over party's strategy for the upcoming President election and monsoon session of Parliament. President election is scheduled to be held on July 18 and counting, if needed, on July 21. Monsoon session is beginnging June 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda are likely to attend the meeting which will be held at the JMC Balayogi Auditorium inside the Parliament building premises.

During the meeting, information about the procedure to be followed during President election will be passed upon to the members of Parliament who have been asked to reach Delhi by Saturday evening.

Another meeting of the NDA has been called on July 17 for which all minister/MPs of NDA allies have been called.

For the Presidential election, the NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu, while major non-BJP parties like the Congress, TMC and NCP have named Yashwant Sinha, a former union minister, as the joint nominee.

After getting the support of some regional parties like the BJD, YSR Congress, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JDS, Shiromani Akali Dal and now Shiv Sena, the vote share of Murmu has already crossed 60 per cent.

