President election: BJP-led NDA holds meet in Delhi day ahead of poll

President election: The Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a meeting on Saturday evening on the presidential poll preparation at the Parliament building in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav, and BJP MP Hema Malini among others.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan also attended the meeting. His presence at the meeting held in Parliament is significant as he had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar during the assembly polls due to his opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the BJP's biggest ally in the state.

Paswan's party also split later with five MPs led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out. The Paras faction was recognised as the real LJP in Lok Sabha, and he was sworn in as a minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

