Power supply: 'Thermal power plants hold about 22 million tonnes coal', informs Pralhad Joshi

Power supply : Amid reports of thermal power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday (April 28) said that the country's thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously.

The minister referred to thermal plants not working to their full capacity due to the surge in prices of imported coal. He said the power ministry has given requisite directions to the thermal power plants.

"Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it...our thermal power plants hold 21-22mn tonnes coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously," Joshi told media.

Review meeting with CCL CMD on power supply issue:

Joshi had earlier in the day held a review meeting with the CMD of Central Coalfields Limited and other senior officials and carried out a detailed discussion on further increasing coal production and offtake from CCL.

They also worked out ways to free land from all encumbrances with the help of state administration.

Joshi told the media that the demand of power has also increased due to demands from various sectors in an economy which was now growing fast after the slowdown caused by COVID-19.

"On an average, our thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes coal while 72 million tonnes is with Coal India and others. It is enough for 10 days, that is why some people are saying that there is a shortage. However, replenishment will be done continuously," Joshi said.

Coal crisis in Delhi:

The Delhi Government has expressed its concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and has written a letter to the Central Government urging it to ensure adequate coal supply.

For the first time in April, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 6000 megawatt (MW) as the unabated heatwave continues to push the power demand to newer highs.

(With ANI inputs)

