Portion of roof collapses at Gurugram apartment

NDRF and other rescue personnel have been rushed to the spot

Haryana CM is personally monitoring the rescue operation

A portion of the roof of an apartment in the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday. Several people were feared buried under the rubble.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the rescue operation following the incident. He tweeted "Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram." "I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," the CM added.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel have been rushed to the spot.

