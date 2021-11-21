Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Police Commissionerate system to be implemented in Bhopal, Indore: Shivraj Chouhan

Police Commissionerate system to be implemented in Bhopal, Indore: Shivraj Chouhan

"The law, order situation in MP is better, the police are doing a good job. The police, administration together have done many achievements, but the urban population is increasing rapidly," says CM Chouhan. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bhopal Published on: November 21, 2021 12:39 IST
Police Commissionerate system, Police Commissionerate system implementation, Bhopal, Indore, madhya
Image Source : ANI.

Police Commissionerate system to be implemented in Bhopal, Indore: Shivraj Chouhan.

 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the Police Commissionerate system will now be implemented in Bhopal and Indore.

This policing system, which has been discussed in Madhya Pradesh for a long, is aimed at effective crime control.

 

Sharing information about the implementation of the Police Commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, Shivraj Singh Chouhan told news agency ANI, "The law and order situation in the state is better, the police are doing a good job. The police and administration together have done many achievements, but the urban population is increasing rapidly".

"The metropolis is also expanding geographically and the population is also increasing continuously. Hence some new problems of law and order are arising. We have decided to solve them and to control the criminals. We are implementing a Police Commissionerate system in two big metropolitan cities of the state, in the capital Bhopal and in the clean city of Indore in order to better control the crime," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen economy of MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Also Read: BJP has fielded 50 per cent women candidates in MP bypolls: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News