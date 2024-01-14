Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Poet Munawwar Rana, 71, dies at Lucknow hospital

Poet Munawwar Rana, 71, dies at Lucknow hospital

Rana's poetry works were published in Hindi, Awadhi and Urdu languages. Rana, who was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award, has been getting treatment at Lucknow Hospital.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Lucknow Updated on: January 15, 2024 0:04 IST
Poet Munawwar Rana
Image Source : X Poet Munawwar Rana

Noted poet Munawwar Rana, 71, died on Sunday. He took his last breath at Lucknow Hospital.

According to the media reports, he was ill for the last several days and was being treated in the ICU ward of Sanjay Gandhi PGI, Lucknow.

Rana, an Urdu poet was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his poem - 'Shahdaba'. However, he returned the award alleging intolerance in the country.

He also received Maati Ratan Samman from Shaheed Shodha Sansthan for his services to Urdu literature in 2012.

Rana was born in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on on November 26, 1952, but he spent most of his life in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The poet was known for beautifully using Hindi and Awadhi words avoiding Persian and Arabic in his poems which made his poetry accessible to Indian audiences.

Also read: 'BJP may lead as single-largest party, but...', says Shashi Tharoor on Lok Sabha polls

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News