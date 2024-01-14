'BJP may lead as single-largest party, but...', says Shashi Tharoor on Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kozhikode: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks at a session during the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested that while the BJP is anticipated to secure the position of the single-largest party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, its tally might dwindle to a point where potential allies may reconsider their support, possibly aligning with the opposition. Tharoor made these observations during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival, acknowledging the diversity of India and the challenges faced by the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. in achieving unanimous agreements across states.

Speaking on the topic, 'India: The Future is Now,' Tharoor emphasised that although a complete agreement among all opposition parties in all states might not be feasible, efforts should be made to reduce the BJP's numbers to a level where potential allies find it more appealing to join forces with the opposition.

Highlighting the complexities of seat-sharing within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, consisting of 28 constituents, Tharoor expressed the need for sufficient agreements to prevent avoidable defeats. He explained that while some states might witness a unified opposition candidate against the BJP, others may have multiple candidates, leaving voters to choose based on their preferences.

Tharoor cited the example of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, emphasising the variability in seat-sharing patterns. He noted the challenge of the CPI (M) and Congress agreeing on seat-sharing in Kerala, contrasting it with Tamil Nadu, where various parties have previously allied together seamlessly.

Ultimately, Tharoor stressed the importance of voters focusing on the best candidate in their constituency, regardless of slogans or national figures. He reminded voters that only those in Varanasi could directly vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the broader array of choices for voters in other constituencies.

