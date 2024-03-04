Monday, March 04, 2024
     
  PM Modi shares 'special interaction' with BJP worker: 'His wife just gave birth to twins, but he...' | WATCH

The BJP karyakarta welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the Chennai airport and told him that his wife had just given birth to twins. The Prime Minister shared the interaction on X and said that love and affection of the party karyakartas make him emotional.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Chennai Published on: March 04, 2024 20:52 IST
PM Narendra Modi, BJP, Tamil Nadu
Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 4) was on a visit to Tamil Nadu, where he was welcomed by the BJP workers at the airport. PM Modi shared his interaction with one party karyakarta, Aswanth Pijai, whose “love and affection” towards the party made him “emotional”.

The Prime Minister took to X, and shared his interaction with the party worker who told him that he was just blessed with twins, but instead of meeting the newborns, he had chosen to welcome the Prime Minister at the airport upon his arrival.

What did the PM say?

Upon knowing the incident, PM Modi told him that he should not have come to welcome him, and also blessed the family.

“A very special interaction! At Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me that his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn’t met them yet. I told him he shouldn’t have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him and his family. It is heartening to see that our party has such dedicated and devoted Karyakartas. Seeing such love and affection of our karyakartas makes me emotional,” PM Modi posted on X.

WATCH the video here

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts 60 seats for Oppn bloc, 38 for BJP-led NDA out of 130 in South

