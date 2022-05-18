PM Narendra Modi extends birthday greetings to former PM HD Devegowda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former PM HD Devegowda.

Highlights PM Modi today extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister HD Devegowda

PM Narendra Modi wished for HD Devegowda's long and healthy life

HD Devegowda was the 14th Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 18) extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman HD Devegowda ji. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Born on May 18, 1933 in Haradanahalli, a village in Holenarasipura Taluk, of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore in a farmer family, Devegowda is the Janata Dal (Secular) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka.

Devegowda served as the 11th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997.

He was also the 14th Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996.

ALSO READ: PM Modi wishes success to Cannes Film Festival, hails India's participation as ‘Country of Honour’

ALSO READ: PM Modi says 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to Indian economy

Latest India News