PM Modi wishes success to Cannes Film Festival, hails India's participation as ‘Country of Honour’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi wishes grand success to Cannes Film Festival, hails India's participation

Highlights PM Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness about India’s participation at Cannes Film Festival.

He said that the multifariousness of our film sector is a remarkable.

India has a lot of stories to be told, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness about India’s participation as ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film festival this year. In a message, he noted that India’s participation comes at the meeting of the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

Positioning India as the largest film producing country in the world, he said that the multifariousness of our film sector is a remarkable and rich heritage and cultural diversity is our strength. India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world, the Prime Minister added.

Reiterating India’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the film sector, PM Modi has said that from facilitating international film- coproduction to ensuring a single-window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world.

PM Modi expressed happiness that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for screening in the Cannes Classic Section as India celebrates the birth centenary of the maestro.

One of the many firsts, startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cine world. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the India pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings.

India will be the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche’ du Film, organized alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Country of Honour status ensures India’s presence as Focus Country at the Opening Night of Marche du Film being organized at the Majestic Beach with the spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture & heritage.

India is also a “Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which 5 new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the Audio-Visual Industry. Ten professionals will participate in the Animation Day networking. As a major highlight of India’s participation at this edition of the Cannes Film Festival, World Premier of the Movie “Rocketry” produced by Shri. R. Madhavan is scheduled to be showcased at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on the 19th of May 2022.

The Indian delegation is led by Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and consists of film celebrities from across India.

Latest India News