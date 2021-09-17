PM Modi addresses plenary session of SCO summit in Dushanbe virtually

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO summit in Dushanbe virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Indian delegation at the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday and virtually joined the summit of heads of state via video link.

Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar will on Friday represent India at the SCO summit. This is the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India will participate as a full-fledged member of SCO. This Summit assumes significance as the organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The Summit assumes a special significance in light of the rapidly evolving situation in the war-torn land of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of future cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed.

The SCO Summit will be attended by the leaders of the SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure RATS, President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

READ MORE: Peace and tranquillity basis for development of overall ties: Jaishankar tells Chinese FM

Latest India News