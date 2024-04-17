PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on his iPad after Assam election rally | Video

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses Surya Tilak ceremony in Ayodhya after election rally in Assam.

Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday watched the Surya Tilak ceremony performed on Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, after his election rally in Assam's Nalbari.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory."

The Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla was performed when PM Modi was addressing a rally in Assam's Nalbari. During the poll campaign, the Prime Minister asked people attending the rally to turn on their mobile phones flash lights to mark the divine event.

The 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was done at noon on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami using an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses by which sunbeams were directed on the forehead of the Ram idol.

This is the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol at the new temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Prakash Gupta, the spokesperson of the temple, said, "The Surya Tilak was done for around 4-5 minutes when the sun rays were directly focused on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol."

"The temple administration prevented the devotees from entering the sanctum sanctorum at the time of the Surya Tilak to avoid overcrowding," Gupta said.

Dr DP Kanungo, the Chief Scientist at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, said, "As planned, the Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla was perfectly executed at 12:00 pm".

Dr S K Panigrahi, a scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was also associated with the project said that the basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus on the 'tilak' on the forehead of Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day. Under the project, sunlight will be brought on the forehead of Lord Ram at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month every year.

With inputs from PTI

