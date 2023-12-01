PM Modi meets UAE President on sidelines of COP-28 Summit in Dubai, discusses Israel-Hamas war

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi meets UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of Cop 28 Summit in Dubai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of COP-28 Summit in the UAE. The Prime Minister congratulated him for successfully hosting the COP-28 Summit and invited him for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to be held in India next month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both leaders reviewed their wide ranging and vibrant bilateral ties and exchanged views on Israel-Hamas conflict.

He also thanked President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for co-hosting the high-level event on Green Climate Programme (GCP) at COP-28.

Meanwhile, at the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) at COP28 World Climate Action Summit, PM Narendra Modi said, "We are connected to a shared commitment - Global Net Zero. To meet the goals of Net Zero, the partnership of government and industry is very important. Industrial innovation is an essential catalyst. For the secure future of Planet Earth, the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) is a successful example of this partnership between governments and industry. The LeadIT which was started in 2019, is our shared effort so that industry transition receives a boost, low carbon technology and innovation receive a pace & Global South receives this quickly and easily..."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister launched an initiative focusing on generating Green Credits through plantation on degraded wasteland. During a high-level event at the ongoing climate talks or COP28 in Dubai, he highlighted that the Green Credits Initiative surpasses the commercial nature of carbon credits.

"Carbon credits, driven by a commercial mindset, have limited scope and lack associated responsibility. We need to move away from a destructive mindset that prioritises personal benefit," the prime minister said.

The Green Credits Initiative operates on the premise that environmental conservation is intertwined with personal growth, he said.

With inputs from PTI

