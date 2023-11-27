PM Modi to hold two key Union Cabinet meetings at his residence tomorrow: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to chair Cabinet meeting: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair two crucial meetings with members of his Cabinet at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 28), said the sources.

They said the PM would hold a Council of Ministers meeting at his residence at 6 pm, while he would chair the Cabinet meeting at 8 pm.

However, the agenda of the meetings is still unknown.

The meetings are coming on the day when the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 campaign is ending. Probably, now, the focus will be shifted towards the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. With the ending of the campaign for the assembly elections in the five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the political parties completed their tasks to woo voters. Now, all are waiting for December 3 when the results will be announced.

Meanwhile, PM Modi would not like to louse the strings as the General Election is approaching. It is speculated that PM Modi may review all the big projects at the meetings and may ask Cabinet colleagues to step up efforts to complete them before the Lok Sabha Elections.

