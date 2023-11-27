Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin unveils VP Singh statue in Chennai, advocates nationwide caste census | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveils a life-sized statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh at the Presidency College premises in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a life-sized statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh at the Presidency College premises in Chennai on Monday. Describing Singh as the "guardian of social justice," Stalin emphasised that it was the duty of the ruling DMK to honor him. The statue unveiling ceremony was attended by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Singh's family members.

Stalin, addressing a public event, urged the Centre to conduct a caste-wise census, alongside the delayed national population census, to ensure proportional reservation for deserving communities. Highlighting Singh's connection with both Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, "If Uttar Pradesh was Singh's mother-state, Tamil Nadu was his father-state."

During the event, Stalin expressed gratitude to Singh's family, stating, "We don't wish to call you V P Singh's family. We are also part of the V P Singh family." Singh's son, Ajay Singh, thanked the CM for the gesture, while Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the statue's unveiling sent a clear message across the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In April, Stalin announced the Tamil Nadu government's plan to install Singh's statue, recalling the former PM's implementation of the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes based on the Mandal Commission's recommendation. The Chief Minister called for the proper implementation of the quota policy for OBCs, SC/ST, and minorities, suggesting the formation of an all-political party MP committee for oversight.

He decried the inadequate representation of OBCs in central government jobs, institutions, and the judiciary. Stalin stressed the grim situation in the judiciary, emphasizing Singh's association with Tamil Nadu and his commitment to backward sections. The Chief Minister also lauded Singh's initiatives, including electoral reforms and the establishment of the Cauvery Tribunal for inter-state river water disputes.

Also read | 'NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, state will be exempted,' says MK Stalin