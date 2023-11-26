'NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, state will be exempted,' says MK Stalin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the state will get itself exempted from implementing NEET since it was imposed on the state destroying its medical infrastructure.

Virtually addressing the 4th state conference of the Doctors' Association for Equality (DASE), Stalin recalled the many suicides of medical aspirants in the state allegedly over the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test, which was "imposed" on Tamil Nadu to "destroy the medical infrastructure" created in the state.

"We have embarked on a legal struggle to ensure NEET exemption. Some may say with arrogance, even some in (official) positions may say that NEET exemption is not possible. (But) NEET exemption is our aim and it will happen with public support," Stalin said.

An anti-NEET signature campaign initiated by the DMK's youth wing, student wing and medical wing has become a "people's movement," Stalin, who is also the ruling party president, he added.

The Tamil Nadu government has, more than once, adopted assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption for the state, arguing that the central qualifying test is against social justice.

In his address, Stalin credited his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi for creating robust health and medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu under past DMK governments.

