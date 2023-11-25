Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains lash Chennai, warning issued for over 10 other districts

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY FREEPIK Representative Image

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu as the Regional Meteorological Centre issued warning of more showers in at least 12 districts on Saturday (November 25). The overnight rain in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and other districts caused a sudden inundation in several parts of the state. The sounds of thunder and a flash of lightning greeted the people early in the morning at a resplendent day break. Early risers braved the nippy weather during a lull to complete their morning walks before the sky opened up later in the day.

Moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms were witnessed at one or two places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, the Chennai RMC said.

Significant rainfall in (mm) realised during the last 1-2 hours over Chennai were: Taramani ARG - 45.2; Meenambakkam AWS - 26; and NIOT-Pallikaranai ARG - 23.9, it said.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, Deputy Director General, RMC,” S Balachandran had said.

The authorities announced a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts following heavy rains.

(With PTI inputs)